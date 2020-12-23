UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Will Ask Congress To Pass Another Covid Relief Bill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:30 AM

Biden says will ask Congress to pass another Covid relief bill

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday he will ask the US Congress to pass another Covid-19 relief bill after taking office in January.

"Congress did its job this week.

And I can and I must ask them to do it again next year," Biden said in a pre-holiday address to the American people.

Biden was speaking a day after lawmakers approved a $900 billion relief package that will provide a long-sought boost for millions of Americans and businesses battered by the pandemic.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

