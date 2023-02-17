UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Will Contact Xi In Wake Of Balloon Shoot-down

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Biden says will contact Xi in wake of balloon shoot-down

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would talk to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the wake of the US Air Force shooting down what Washington says was a "high-tech Chinese spy balloon" earlier this month.

"I expect to be speaking with President Xi and... we're going to get to the bottom of this," Biden said in his most extensive public remarks since the incident on February 4.

While stressing that the United States is "not looking for a new Cold War," Biden said "I make no apologies for taking that down balloon." "We'll always act to protect the interests of the American people and the security of the American people," Biden said.

In the wake of the incident, the US military adjusted radar settings to detect smaller objects and promptly discovered three more unidentified craft that Biden ordered shot down -- one over Alaska, another over Canada and the third over Lake Huron off Michigan.

China says the balloon was just a stray weather research craft, but US officials say they have conclusive evidence that the balloon was sent to "spy".

Beijing accused Washington of overreacting and claimed that US balloons had overflown Chinese territory, something the Biden administration denies.

"We don't yet know exactly what these three objects were," Biden said, while ruling out Chinese involvement -- and suggesting they could be civilian craft of some kind.

"Nothing right now suggests they're related to China's spy balloon program or... surveillance vehicles from any other countries," Biden said.

"The intelligence community's current assessment is that these three objects are most likely balloons tied to private companies" or research projects, he said.

However, "if any object presents a threat to the safety, security (of) the American people I will take it down," Biden saidBiden has made a priority of resetting US relations with China, which he describes as Washington's biggest competitor.

Related Topics

Weather China Washington Canada Vehicles United States February From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039; ..

Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039;CARICOM&#039; meeting in Baham ..

1 hour ago
 Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of se ..

Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of search and rescue equipment

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College gra ..

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College graduate cadets

2 hours ago
 Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's ..

Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in ..

NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in AJK: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..

2 hours ago
 UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding ..

UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding Members Unhelpful in Search fo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.