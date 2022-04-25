Biden Says Will Cooperate With Re-elected Macron In 'defending Democracy'
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 08:20 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election Sunday, calling France a "key partner in addressing global challenges.""I look forward to our continued close cooperation -- including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change," Biden tweeted.