Biden Says Will Not Hold Campaign Rallies Due To Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Biden says will not hold campaign rallies due to pandemic

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday he will not hold campaign rallies during the coronavirus pandemic, drawing a stark contrast with President Donald Trump who has already held large campaign gatherings.

"This is the most unusual campaign I think in modern history," the former vice president said during a rare question-and-answer session with reporters in Delaware to discuss the pandemic and ways to mitigate the spread.

"I'm going to follow the doc's orders -- not just for me but for the country -- and that means that I am not going to be holding rallies," said Biden, who added that he has not yet been tested for COVID-19.

