Biden says world can 'no longer do bare minimum on climate'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden called Friday on European allies to double down on commitments to fight climate change, warning of a "global existential crisis.""We can no longer delay or do the bare minimum to address climate change," Biden said, just hours after the United States formally rejoined the Paris accord on global warming.

"This is a global existential crisis. We will all suffer consequences," he told the Munich Security Conference.