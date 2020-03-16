Biden says would 'call out the military, now' to fight virus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden said Sunday he would mobilize the US military without delay to combat the coronavirus pandemic, as he attacked Donald Trump's management of the crisis.

"We're at war with the virus," Biden said during a debate with his rival Bernie Sanders. "I would call out the military. Now."Sanders accused Trump of spreading misinformation, saying: "We have to shut this president up right now.""It is unacceptable for him to be blabbering with unfactual information that is confusing the American public."