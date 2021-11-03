UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Xi Jinping Made 'big Mistake' By Skipping G20, COP26

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 01:00 AM

Biden says Xi Jinping made 'big mistake' by skipping G20, COP26

Glasgow, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that China's leader Xi Jinping made a "big mistake" by not attending the Glasgow climate and G20 summits but said he hoped for talks to prevent conflict.

"It's been a big mistake, quite frankly, for China not showing up. The rest of the world looked at China and said 'what value are they providing?'," Biden told a news conference at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

