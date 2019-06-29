UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Scrambles After Slipping In Democrats' Debate

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:30 AM

Biden scrambles after slipping in Democrats' debate

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :A wounded Joe Biden scrambled to defend his frontrunner status Friday after getting pummeled over his record on race relations at a Democratic election debate, throwing the battle for the party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump wide open.

Watching from Japan, where he was attending the G20 summit, Trump licked his chops as the 10 Democrats at the Thursday night debate in Miami veered sharply to the left on immigration, health care, taxes and the ever-emotional subject of gun ownership.

Biden, vice president under still highly popular ex-president Barack Obama, came in as the outright favorite, polling well ahead of Trump and all Democratic rivals.

But it was Kamala Harris, the only black woman in the 2020 race, who stole the show when she left 76-year-old Biden speechless by attacking his stance on civil rights issues.

Harris, a senator and former attorney general of California, pinned down Biden on his past opposition to busing programs that forced integration of segregated school systems in the 1970s.

Biden faltered in response, then cut himself off, saying: "My time is up." Although he was referring to the few seconds granted by moderators on the crowded debate stage, his words went viral on Twitter as a symbolic admission that he is a man of yesteryear in a party demanding radical change.

"Not a good day for Sleepy Joe," Trump summarized with his characteristic use of name calling on Twitter.

Biden got a chance for a riposte with a speech in Chicago on Friday where he highlighted his many contributions to civil rights, as well as the fact that he was deputy to America's first black president.

"We all know that 30 seconds to 60 seconds on a campaign debate exchange can't do justice to a lifetime commitment," he said.

However, he risked getting in further trouble with his phrasing about the need to give youngsters in disadvantaged black communities a chance when he said "that kid wearing the hoodie" could turn out to be a poet rather than a "gangbanger" -- slang for gangster.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Exchange Twitter Trump Man Miami Chicago Japan Democrats Women 2020 All From Race Opposition

Recent Stories

EU and Mercosur reach agreement on trade

8 hours ago

UAE-Kyrgyzstan Political Consultations Committee d ..

8 hours ago

WHO Records Decrease in Ebola Cases in DR Congo Ye ..

8 hours ago

Tourists Retain Hotel Bookings Despite Recent Terr ..

8 hours ago

Fact of Putin-May Meeting Positive - Peskov

8 hours ago

Serbs in Northern Kosovo to Halt Trade in Protest ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.