Biden scrambles after slipping in Democrats' debate

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :A wounded Joe Biden scrambled to defend his frontrunner status Friday after getting pummeled over his record on race relations at a Democratic election debate, throwing the battle for the party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump wide open.

Watching from Japan, where he was attending the G20 summit, Trump licked his chops as the 10 Democrats at the Thursday night debate in Miami veered sharply to the left on immigration, health care, taxes and the ever-emotional subject of gun ownership.

Biden, vice president under still highly popular ex-president Barack Obama, came in as the outright favorite, polling well ahead of Trump and all Democratic rivals.

But it was Kamala Harris, the only black woman in the 2020 race, who stole the show when she left 76-year-old Biden speechless by attacking his stance on civil rights issues.

Harris, a senator and former attorney general of California, pinned down Biden on his past opposition to busing programs that forced integration of segregated school systems in the 1970s.

Biden faltered in response, then cut himself off, saying: "My time is up." Although he was referring to the few seconds granted by moderators on the crowded debate stage, his words went viral on Twitter as a symbolic admission that he is a man of yesteryear in a party demanding radical change.

"Not a good day for Sleepy Joe," Trump summarized with his characteristic use of name calling on Twitter.

Biden got a chance for a riposte with a speech in Chicago on Friday where he highlighted his many contributions to civil rights, as well as the fact that he was deputy to America's first black president.

"We all know that 30 seconds to 60 seconds on a campaign debate exchange can't do justice to a lifetime commitment," he said.

However, he risked getting in further trouble with his phrasing about the need to give youngsters in disadvantaged black communities a chance when he said "that kid wearing the hoodie" could turn out to be a poet rather than a "gangbanger" -- slang for gangster.