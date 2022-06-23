Biden seeks fuel tax suspension to help fight inflation pain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Joe Biden pitched a temporary fuel tax break Wednesday to help American drivers face the highest inflation in four decades, but critics called it window dressing by an unpopular US president ahead of difficult midterm elections.

Biden asked Congress to suspend the Federal gas tax for three months as price increases -- in large part spurred by fallout from President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions on Russia -- drive general inflation.

But so far, lawmakers seem unlikely to give his plan the green light.

In a televised address, Biden called for lifting the federal tax on gasoline of 18 cents a gallon until September. He also asked state governments to suspend their own taxes for the same period.

Noting that gas prices -- now averaging near $5 per gallon -- had gone up almost $2 a gallon since the start of the Ukraine invasion, Biden said he was doing what he could.

"I fully understand that the gas tax holiday alone is not going to solve the problem but it will provide families some immediate relief," he said.