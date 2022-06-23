UrduPoint.com

Biden Seeks Fuel Tax Suspension To Help Fight Inflation Pain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Biden seeks fuel tax suspension to help fight inflation pain

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Joe Biden pitched a temporary fuel tax break Wednesday to help American drivers face the highest inflation in four decades, but critics called it window dressing by an unpopular US president ahead of difficult midterm elections.

Biden asked Congress to suspend the Federal gas tax for three months as price increases -- in large part spurred by fallout from President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions on Russia -- drive general inflation.

But so far, lawmakers seem unlikely to give his plan the green light.

In a televised address, Biden called for lifting the federal tax on gasoline of 18 cents a gallon until September. He also asked state governments to suspend their own taxes for the same period.

Noting that gas prices -- now averaging near $5 per gallon -- had gone up almost $2 a gallon since the start of the Ukraine invasion, Biden said he was doing what he could.

"I fully understand that the gas tax holiday alone is not going to solve the problem but it will provide families some immediate relief," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Same Price September Congress Gas From

Recent Stories

Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death ..

Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death

1 hour ago
 UN requests $15 mln for 'immediate needs' in quake ..

UN requests $15 mln for 'immediate needs' in quake-hit Afghanistan; Pakistan con ..

1 hour ago
 Fresh turmoil for Bulgaria as govt loses confidenc ..

Fresh turmoil for Bulgaria as govt loses confidence vote

1 hour ago
 Dr. Asim, Nadeem Chan expresses condolence over de ..

Dr. Asim, Nadeem Chan expresses condolence over death of Zardari's mother

2 hours ago
 Govt tried best to give maximum relief to masses: ..

Govt tried best to give maximum relief to masses: Miftah Ismail

2 hours ago
 Troubled Canada pipeline no longer profitable: bud ..

Troubled Canada pipeline no longer profitable: budget watchdog

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.