UrduPoint.com

Biden Seeks Principled Africa Partnership As US Businesses Pour In

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Biden seeks principled Africa partnership as US businesses pour in

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden called Wednesday for a long-term partnership with Africa rooted both in trade and good governance as US businesses unveiled billions of Dollars for the continent.

Addressing a summit that brought 49 African leaders to the Washington cold, Biden avoided uttering China's name but made clear the United States would take a different approach.

At the first such gathering since Barack Obama invited African leaders in 2014, Biden said the United States sought "partnerships -- not to create political obligation, to foster dependence, but to spur shared success and opportunity.""When Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. The whole world succeeds," Biden said.

Related Topics

Africa World Barack Obama China Washington United States Billion

Recent Stories

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

1 hour ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

1 hour ago
 Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

1 hour ago
 Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthod ..

Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthodox sites

1 hour ago
 CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' ai ..

CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' aimed in reforming education sec ..

2 hours ago
 Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years ..

Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Insulting Offic ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.