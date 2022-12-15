Biden seeks principled Africa partnership as US businesses pour in

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden called Wednesday for a long-term partnership with Africa rooted both in trade and good governance as US businesses unveiled billions of Dollars for the continent.

Addressing a summit that brought 49 African leaders to the Washington cold, Biden avoided uttering China's name but made clear the United States would take a different approach.

At the first such gathering since Barack Obama invited African leaders in 2014, Biden said the United States sought "partnerships -- not to create political obligation, to foster dependence, but to spur shared success and opportunity.""When Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. The whole world succeeds," Biden said.