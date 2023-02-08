(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON , Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden sought to rally supporters and challenge his political adversaries Tuesday evening, telling Republicans to join with him as he seeks to unite the country to meet its most pressing challenges.

Speaking from the rostrum in the House of Representatives for the first time since Republicans took control of the chamber following November's midterm elections, Biden turned to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, saying in apparent jest, "I don't want to ruin your reputation, but I look forward to working with you." The light-hearted exchange and repeated appeals for Republicans to help "finish the job" on a number of major policy priorities stood in stark contrast to Biden's repeated efforts to put Republicans on notice on several issues facing the country as he delivered nationally-televised remarks during his second State of the Union address.

He was quick to spar with the party amid an ongoing impasse with House Republicans over raising the national debt ceiling, accusing Republicans of attempting to hold the nation hostage in order to claim wins on their priorities.

The debt limit is essentially the amount of money the country is allowed to borrow, and if it is not soon raised, it could lead to the US defaulting on its debt with potentially dire implications for the global economy.

Biden said his administration has reduced the national debt by $1.7 trillion over the past two years, calling it "the largest deficit reduction in American history" while placing blame for the current situation squarely with his Republican predecessor.

"From the previous administration, the American deficit went up four years in a row. Because of those record deficits, no president added more to the national debt than my predecessor.

Nearly 25% of the entire national debt that took over 200 years to accumulate was added by just one administration alone, the last one," Biden said in reference to former President Donald Trump.