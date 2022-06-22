UrduPoint.com

Biden Seeks Three-month Federal Gas Tax Holiday As Prices Skyrocket

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Biden seeks three-month federal gas tax holiday as prices skyrocket

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will ask Congress Wednesday to suspend the Federal gas tax for three months as skyrocketing prices cause widespread anger among Americans just months before crucial mid-term elections.

The White House wants to discontinue the 18 cents per gallon tax until September and will call on state governments to do the same to "provide direct relief to American consumers who have been hit with Putin's price hike," a senior administration official said.

The official noted that gas prices -- now averaging near $5 per gallon (3.78 liters) -- had gone up almost $2 since Russian President Vladimir Putin began building up forces on the Ukrainian border earlier this year.

"The president recognizes the significant challenge that high gas prices pose to working families," the official said, while conceding the tax suspension alone would not offset household costs that are rising at the fastest rate in a generation.

Biden, whose popularity has plummeted alongside soaring inflation, has made tackling surging prices his top domestic priority while finding few ready tools at his disposal to directly impact them.

Facing growing public anger over the rising cost of gas, several states including New York and Connecticut have already suspended fuel taxes, while others have delayed planned tax increases.

But according to analysts, some 46 states have yet to act, including California, where gasoline is the most taxed and the most expensive, at well over $6 a gallon.

Federal tax revenues on gas and diesel help pay for the Highway Trust Fund, which maintains roads and supports public transport, but Biden will call on Congress to ensure the estimated $10 billion gap in funding is made up from other sources.

