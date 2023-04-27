Biden shrugs off age concerns, saying 'I feel good'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden on Wednesday shrugged off voter concerns over his age, saying he feels "good" about seeking a second term to take on the "danger" he believes Donald Trump poses to American democracy.

"I feel good, I feel excited about the prospects" of a second term, said Biden, 80.

Biden launched his 2024 campaign on Tuesday, potentially setting up a repeat of the 2020 race against Trump, who is currently the overwhelming frontrunner among Republicans.

Polls show large numbers of Americans are unenthusiastic about Biden running again and age is one of the top concerns.

He is the oldest person ever in the presidency and would be 82 by the time of a second term.

At a press conference in the White House, Biden said "I respect" people who question his suitability for the grueling job.

However, he said "people are going to find out, they are going to see a race and they are going to judge whether I have it or don't have it."Asked if he thought he alone could beat Trump again, Biden said: "I may not be the only one, but I know him well, and I know the danger he presents to our democracy and we've been down this road before."