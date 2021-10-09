UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs Law Supporting Mystery 'Havana Syndrome' Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden signs law supporting mystery 'Havana Syndrome' victims

Washington, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Friday signed a law providing financial support for victims of mysterious headaches and nausea suffered by US diplomats in what has been dubbed the "Havana Syndrome." The Havana Act provides financial compensation for members of the State Department and CIA who suffer brain injury from what US officials suspect may be directed microwave attacks.

Dozens of cases have occurred at US embassies around the world, starting with a cluster in Havana, Cuba. The cause of the illnesses has not been fully diagnosed and the identity of the attacker, if there is one, has not been revealed.

"I want to thank Congress for passing it with unanimous bipartisan support, sending the clear message that we take care of our own," Biden said in a statement.

"Civil servants, intelligence officers, diplomats, and military personnel all around the world have been affected by anomalous health incidents. Some are struggling with debilitating brain injuries that have curtailed their careers of service to our nation.

" Republican Senator Susan Collins, lead author of the law, said in a statement that "Havana Syndrome" illnesses have struck more than 40 US staff in Cuba, starting in 2016 and dozens more elsewhere, including some reportedly on US soil.

A member of CIA Director William Burns' team had similar symptoms in India this month, during a trip there by the intelligence chief, according to US media reports.

Two US officials in Germany were also among the recent victims and the New Yorker reported that there have been dozens of cases afflicting US officials in Vienna, Austria, alone.

Collins said the new law would give those suffering assistance.

"Far too many 'Havana Syndrome' victims have had to battle the bureaucracy to receive care for their debilitating injuries," she said.

"For those victims, the Havana Act will ensure that they receive the financial and medical support that they deserve. It also affirms our commitment to making sure that our government finds out who is responsible."

Related Topics

India World CIA Germany Vienna Havana Lead Austria Cuba May Congress 2016 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in A ..

UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan - Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 Newcastle dream big after Saudi-led takeover despi ..

Newcastle dream big after Saudi-led takeover despite human rights fears

19 minutes ago
 Biden signs law supporting mystery 'Havana Syndrom ..

Biden signs law supporting mystery 'Havana Syndrome' victims

19 minutes ago
 IMF approves fourth round of debt relief for poor ..

IMF approves fourth round of debt relief for poor countries

19 minutes ago
 National Resilience Day observed in Gilgit by UNDP ..

National Resilience Day observed in Gilgit by UNDP's GLOF-II project

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.