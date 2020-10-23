UrduPoint.com
Biden Slams Trump Admin's 'criminal' Family Separations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:50 AM

Biden slams Trump admin's 'criminal' family separations

Nashville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Democratic challenger Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's administration during Thursday's debate for "criminal" family separations at the US border with Mexico.

According to a court filing this week by the American Civil Liberties Union, the parents of 545 children who were separated under US immigration policy cannot be located.

"Those kids are alone. Nowhere to go. Nowhere to go. It's criminal," Biden said, charging that the policy "violates every notion of who we are as a nation."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

