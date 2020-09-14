UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Slams Trump As 'climate Arsonist'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:50 PM

Biden slams Trump as 'climate arsonist'

Wilmington, United States, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Monday slammed rival Donald Trump as a "climate arsonist" whose refusal to take global warming seriously would exacerbate the crisis if the Republican incumbent is re-elected in November.

"If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if we have more of America ablaze?" Biden said, savaging Trump for failing to "take responsibility" for the ongoing wildfire crisis in the West.

"We need a president who respects science, who understands that the damage from climate change is already here," Biden added.

Related Topics

White House Trump November From

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

28 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

28 minutes ago

Kremlin Says $1.5Bln State Loan to Belarus Not Med ..

47 seconds ago

US, Mongolia Agree to Hold Additional Talks on Boo ..

48 seconds ago

Prime Minister for effective policing, new legisla ..

50 seconds ago

43 Head Constables promoted to rank of Assistant S ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.