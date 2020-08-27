UrduPoint.com
Biden Speaks To Family Of US Black Man Shot By Police, Vows 'justice'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Biden speaks to family of US black man shot by police, vows 'justice'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Wednesday that he has spoken to the family of Jacob Blake, the black man whose shooting by police has sparked protests in the US, and promised "justice.

" "What I saw on that video makes me sick," Biden said in a video statement he posted on Twitter, referring to footage that showed the shooting of the 29-year-old.

"I told them justice must and will be done", he added. "Our hearts are with his family, especially his children. It's horrible what they saw."Biden also said that protesting police brutality is a "right" but warned that "burning down communities is not protest, it's needless violence," after three nights of clashes between demonstrators and police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Blake was shot.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

