Biden spending plan boosts US equities, Europe falls

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :US stocks moved higher on Wednesday ahead of President Joe Biden unveiling a $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan, while stocks fell elsewhere.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all climbed as trading got underway even though the Biden administration plans to hike corporate tax from 21 to 28 percent to partially pay for the additional spending.

"The issue now is that the administration apparently wants to pay for more of the programme with higher taxes instead of just borrowing, and that has a chance to eventually take a bite out of earnings," said market strategist JJ Kinahan at TD Ameritrade.

"It's way too soon to talk about the tax impact in too much detail, but analysts do say if corporate taxes rise, it's something to potentially worry about in 2022, not 2021," he added.