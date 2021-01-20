Biden State Pick Calls For Extending New START With Russia
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:30 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, said Tuesday the incoming administration would seek to extend New START, the last US arms pact with Russia, which expires February 5.
"I think we're going to seek an extension," Blinken said in response to a question at this Senate confirmation hearing.