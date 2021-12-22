UrduPoint.com

Biden Still Hopeful Of Senate Passage Of Social Spending Bill

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:00 AM

Biden still hopeful of Senate passage of social spending bill

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he remains hopeful he can secure Senate passage of a massive social spending bill.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia dealt a potentially fatal blow last weekend to Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" plan, saying he could not support it.

But Biden told reporters at the White House he believed the bill, the centerpiece of his domestic agenda, could be resurrected.

"I still think there's a possibility of getting Build Back Better done," Biden said. "Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done.

" Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged on Monday to bring the bill, which proposes sweeping reforms to health care, immigration, climate and education, to the Senate floor.

"We are going to vote on a revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act -- and we will keep voting on it until we get something done," Schumer said.

How Democrats can do so without Manchin's crucial vote in an evenly divided Senate is not clear.

Republican senators who backed the president's infrastructure bill have also made it clear that they will not support Build Back Better.

Related Topics

Senate Education Vote White House Virginia Democrats

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2021

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd December 2021

1 hour ago
 COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

10 hours ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

10 hours ago
 EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out G ..

EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out Green New Deal

9 hours ago
 UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan P ..

UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan Parties Over Election Uncertain ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.