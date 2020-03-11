UrduPoint.com
Biden Takes Mississippi, Missouri Primaries: US Media Projections

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:20 AM

Biden takes Mississippi, Missouri primaries: US media projections

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Former vice president Joe Biden swept the first two of six Democratic primaries Tuesday, capturing Mississippi and Missouri, according to US media projections.

Both the southern, heavily African-American Mississippi and the conservative centrally-located Missouri were expected to back Biden over election rival Bernie Sanders, as the two battle for the right to challenge President Donald Trump in November's election.

The wins put Biden solidly ahead of Sanders in the race, but both sides were waiting for the much larger, key prizes of Michigan and Washington, where polls had not closed yet.

