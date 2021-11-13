Biden taps doctor to lead the FDA

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will nominate cardiologist and researcher Robert Califf to lead the food and Drug Administration, the White House said Friday.

Califf led the FDA under then president Barack Obama in 2016 and 2017, and "has the experience and expertise to lead the Food and Drug Administration during a critical time in our nation's fight to put an end to the coronavirus pandemic," the White House said.

Biden also thanked Janet Woodcock, who held the position on an interim basis, for her leadership over the past year.

Biden waited until the last minute to make his choice, selecting Califf three days before Woodcock's term ran out.

With a razor-thin Democratic majority in Congress, Biden is far from having free rein over such appointments.

Califf must be confirmed by the Senate, and moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has already voiced fierce criticism of Biden's pick.

The West Virginia senator, who is also blocking some of Biden's major economic and social projects, said in a statement Friday that Califf has strong ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Manchin said his nomination is thus "an insult" to those whose lives have been upended by America's opioid crisis.