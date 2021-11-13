UrduPoint.com

Biden Taps Doctor To Lead The FDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:10 AM

Biden taps doctor to lead the FDA

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will nominate cardiologist and researcher Robert Califf to lead the food and Drug Administration, the White House said Friday.

Califf led the FDA under then president Barack Obama in 2016 and 2017, and "has the experience and expertise to lead the Food and Drug Administration during a critical time in our nation's fight to put an end to the coronavirus pandemic," the White House said.

Biden also thanked Janet Woodcock, who held the position on an interim basis, for her leadership over the past year.

Biden waited until the last minute to make his choice, selecting Califf three days before Woodcock's term ran out.

With a razor-thin Democratic majority in Congress, Biden is far from having free rein over such appointments.

Califf must be confirmed by the Senate, and moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has already voiced fierce criticism of Biden's pick.

The West Virginia senator, who is also blocking some of Biden's major economic and social projects, said in a statement Friday that Califf has strong ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Manchin said his nomination is thus "an insult" to those whose lives have been upended by America's opioid crisis.

Related Topics

Senate Barack Obama White House Lead Virginia Congress 2017 2016 From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Appreciates Macron's Desire for Mutually Be ..

Russia Appreciates Macron's Desire for Mutually Beneficial Relations With Moscow ..

1 hour ago
 Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly S ..

Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly Steps of West If Necessary - La ..

1 hour ago
 Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

2 hours ago
 Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply ..

Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Lavro ..

2 hours ago
 CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe ..

CPJ urges Indian authorities to stop terror probe into 5 journalists in Tripura

2 hours ago
 Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

Dutch head for partial lockdown afer Covid record

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.