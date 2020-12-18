UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Taps Haaland As First Native American To Run Interior: US Media

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Biden taps Haaland as first Native American to run Interior: US media

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden has chosen congresswoman Deb Haaland to serve as the first Native American interior secretary, US media reported Thursday, in a move that could recast the department's often troubled ties with indigenous tribes.

Haaland is a first-term Democrat from New Mexico in the US Congress and a member of the Laguna Pueblo people. If confirmed by the Senate, she would become the first Native American to lead a cabinet-level department.

The choice fits with Biden's much-publicized pledge to form the most diverse White House cabinet in history.

The Interior Department is a vast agency of more than 70,000 employees overseeing the country's natural resources, including national parks, and oil and gas drilling sites, as well as tribal lands -- home to 578 federally recognized tribes.

In Congress, the 60-year-old Haaland has prioritized the improvement of services to tribal communities, especially assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately hurt Native American families, and efforts to protect wilderness and mitigate climate change.

She serves as vice chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, which oversees Interior.

"It would be an honor to move the Biden-Harris climate agenda forward, help repair the government-to-government relationship with tribes that the Trump Administration has ruined, and serve as the first Native American cabinet secretary in our nation's history," Haaland said in a statement published by The New York Times.

Biden's pick however is seen as a tough call because he would be removing a Democrat from the House of Representatives at a time when the party's majority in the chamber is hanging by a thread.

But a public campaign supporting Haaland's nomination gained steam, and dozens of tribal leaders called on Biden to make her part of his cabinet.

Haaland won re-election easily in November, and while the seat has been in Democratic hands since 2009, it is not clear whether another Democrat would win it.

During President Donald Trump's four years in office, the department earned scorn from Native American groups and wildlife defenders for repealing environmental and wildlife protections.

His administration expedited projects like the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, which has been vehemently opposed by Native American groups including the Standing Rock Sioux.

Haaland posted a fierce jab at Trump on Twitter on Thursday, before news broke of her likely nomination.

"In 4 years, Trump failed Indian Country & only broke more promises," she wrote.

"It was exacerbated by the Administration's failure to take this #pandemic seriously. Looking forward to turning the page on this dark chapter."

Related Topics

India Senate Twitter White House Oil Trump Laguna Lead Pueblo New York Mexico Chamber November Congress Gas Media From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s FM review regi ..

47 minutes ago

&#039;Makkah Al-Mukarramah Document&#039; approved ..

1 hour ago

AED3.2 bn in week-long real estate transactions in ..

2 hours ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020 conclud ..

2 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021 hopes to encourage futu ..

2 hours ago

National Ambulance, Fatima College of Health Scien ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.