UrduPoint.com

Biden Taps Infrastructure Czar To Oversee Billions In Funding

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:30 AM

Biden taps infrastructure czar to oversee billions in funding

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Sunday appointed prominent former mayor Mitch Landrieu to coordinate implementation of the country's massive new infrastructure law and oversee the disbursement of its $1.2 trillion in funds.

In his role as senior advisor, the former New Orleans mayor "will oversee the most significant and comprehensive investments in American infrastructure in generations," the White House said in a statement.

The package, recently passed by Congress after months of wrangling, is aimed at creating millions of high-paying jobs, upgrading crumbling roads, bridges, waterways and ports and strengthening supply chains.

Biden is scheduled to sign the landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal into law on Monday.

Landrieu, 61, is no stranger to managing crises. He took over as mayor of New Orleans in 2010 in the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Katrina as the recovery of the famed Gulf Coast city had stalled.

He also served as Louisiana's lieutenant governor.

Biden has stressed to Americans that it will be a matter of weeks or months before the public begins to see the real effects of the bill which also intends to expand US broadband access and the number of electric car charging stations, along with a slew of other projects.

The president is counting on the program producing an impact -- at least politically -- before Americans vote in midterm elections next November.

Related Topics

Governor Vote White House Car New Orleans November Congress Sunday Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th November 2021

16 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of Al Azhar

9 hours ago
 Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 t ..

Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 to shape future of manufacturin ..

10 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Dire ..

Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Director

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local New ..

Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local News Networks Forum on Nov 25

10 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean ..

UAE Chief of Staff receives Saudi and South Korean counterparts

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.