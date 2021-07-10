UrduPoint.com
Biden Taps LA Mayor Garcetti As Ambassador To India

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

Biden taps LA Mayor Garcetti as ambassador to India

Washington, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a rising star in his Democratic Party, to be ambassador to India, with which the United States has an increasingly close relationship.

Garcetti, who has led the country's second-largest city since 2013 with a focus on improving transportation and sustainability, needs confirmation from the Senate, which appears likely.

