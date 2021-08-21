UrduPoint.com

Biden Taps Nicholas Burns As Ambassador To China, Rahm Emanuel To Japan

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:40 AM

Biden taps Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China, Rahm Emanuel to Japan

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Friday nominated career diplomat Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China and former Chicago mayor and Democratic party heavyweight Rahm Emanuel to head the embassy in Japan.

The White House also announced Biden had tapped another experienced diplomat, Michael Battle, for ambassador in Tanzania. The ambassador posts require confirmation in the almost evenly divided Senate.

