Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :President-elect Joe Biden's spokeswoman on Monday quickly dismissed Donald Trump's announcement that a Covid-19 ban on travelers arriving from much of Europe and Brazil would be lifted, underlining the US' fractious transition of power.

"On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26," tweeted Jen Psaki, Biden's press secretary.

"In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19."Biden will be inaugurated on Wednesday.