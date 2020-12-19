UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Team Warns Of Security Risk After Pentagon Halts Briefings

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

Biden team warns of security risk after Pentagon halts briefings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden warned Friday of risks to national security after it said the Pentagon suddenly halted briefings for the transition team.

Yohannes Abraham, executive director for the Biden transition team, said he was "concerned to learn this week about an abrupt halt in the already limited cooperation there." President Donald Trump, who is refusing to acknowledge his election loss to Biden, until recently held back from allowing government agencies to cooperate with Biden's team, as is the custom.

On Friday, Trump's acting defense secretary, Chris Miller, said in a statement that the two sides had a "mutually agreed upon holiday pause" on briefings with military officials.

Abraham said this was not true.

"There was no mutually agreed upon holiday break," he told reporters, warning that "a failure to work together could have consequences well beyond" Biden's inauguration in January.

The latest stumble in what is traditionally a carefully choreographed handover of power between outgoing and incoming US administrations comes as Washington reels from a massive, possibly Russian state cyber attack.

"There's no time to spare," Abraham said.

Trump has yet to give a direct statement on the hacking breach or to comment on allegations by senior politicians and private cyber security companies that it was carried out by Moscow.

Abraham said the attack was of "great concern" and that under Biden cyber attacks will meet a response inflicting "substantial cost."According to Abraham, the Biden team has "hope and expectation" that the Pentagon briefings will recommence "immediately."

Related Topics

Election Attack Moscow Russia Washington Pentagon Trump January From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Hacking

Recent Stories

Military projectile launched by Al-Houthi Militia ..

10 minutes ago

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

40 minutes ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

40 minutes ago

Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Living Below ..

40 minutes ago

Russia's GDP Decline Slowed Down to 3.7% in Novemb ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.