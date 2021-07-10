UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Tells Putin To 'act' Against Ransomware Groups

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 02:10 AM

Biden tells Putin to 'act' against ransomware groups

Washington, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Friday once again told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to "take action" against ransomware hackers operating from Russia, but the Kremlin gave little sign of listening.

The White House said Biden and Putin spoke for about an hour by phone, focusing on the ransomware threat and separately about allowing humanitarian aid into Syria, where Russia is the main supporter of the Assad regime.

Talking to reporters, Biden said he "made it very clear" to Putin that "we expect them to act" against ransomware gangs.

It was the same message Biden delivered in person to Putin in their first summit meeting in Geneva in June.

The Kremlin sidestepped the issue, however, insisting after Friday's phone call that Washington had not even asked for assistance.

"Despite readiness from the Russian side to jointly clamp down on criminal activity in the informational sphere, over the past month no requests have been received from the relevant US departments," a statement from Putin's office said.

Told of the Kremlin's claim, a senior Biden administration official said there had been "multiple, specific requests for action." The United States has "been clear to what Russia's responsibility is," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

- Russia shielding hackers? - Ransomware attacks on the United States and other countries have increased sharply in the past year and have included a high-profile operation that shut down a major fuel pipeline in the eastern United States.

Other ransomware targets have included city police departments, hospitals and private companies.

US officials say the main geographical source of these attacks, where gangs force victims to pay ransom in exchange for lifting damaging or even crippling cyber intrusions, is Russia.

The US government already blames Russian spy agencies for organizing other huge cyber strikes and meddling in the tense last two presidential elections.

The White House says it does not believe the Kremlin itself is behind the ransomware incidents.

However, US officials say the Putin government is at minimum failing to clamp down on criminal gangs operating out of its own territory.

Biden repeated there would be consequences if nothing changes "when a ransomware operation is coming from his soil, even though it's not sponsored by the state." He indicated that US officials might even be able to show Russia the identities of the assailants. "We expect them to act if we give them enough information to act on who that is," he said.

In its own statement after the call, the White House said Biden told Putin he would order "any necessary action" to defend Americans and critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge."The senior Biden administration official said the president "believes strongly" in the chances of progress through high level engagement with the Russians and that any real resolution will not be made for some time.

If it does come to US retaliation, some of that "may be manifest and visible, some may not be," the official said.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Syria Exchange Russia Washington White House Progress Vladimir Putin Geneva Same United States May June Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

2 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

2 hours ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

2 hours ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

2 hours ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

2 hours ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.