Washington, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday that he is "looking forward" to Sweden's stalled NATO membership bid winning final approval, as the Western alliance prepares for next week's summit.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Biden said he wanted to reiterate that he "fully, fully supports Sweden's membership in NATO." "The bottom line is simple: Sweden is going to make our alliance stronger," Biden said, adding he was "anxiously looking forward" to the bid being ratified.

Kristersson thanked the US president for his leadership in maintaining "transatlantic unity" during the upheaval sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He also praised Biden's "strong support" for Sweden's NATO bid, which is being held up by Turkey and Hungary.

"We also do think that we have things to contribute" for NATO security, the prime minister added.

The Oval Office meeting kicked off a string of diplomatic events for Biden centered on NATO.

He leaves Sunday for a one-day trip to close ally Britain, then attends the annual NATO summit in Vilnius and finishes up with a stop in the alliance's newest member Finland.

Both Finland and Sweden dropped their official neutrality to request NATO entry in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Biden sees the bloc's expansion and its mammoth efforts to arm and support Ukraine's forces as a strategic defeat for Moscow -- and his own biggest diplomatic achievement.

But expansion of NATO requires unanimous ratification from the existing 31 members.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not say whether Biden planned to reach out directly to his counterparts in Turkey and Hungary before the summit.

"He's been pretty, pretty steadfast" on the need to approve the application, she said. "Sweden is a strong, capable defense partner that shares NATO's values."