Biden to accompany first lady for undisclosed medical procedure

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will accompany First Lady Jill Biden Wednesday as she undergoes a medical procedure at an outpatient facility, the White House said.

It did not say what kind of procedure the first lady will undergo, but the statement said it is a "common" one.

The White House said that after this procedure the Bidens will return to the White House "to resume their normal schedule."Jill Biden is 69.