Biden To Address Nation Friday Evening: Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Biden to address nation Friday evening: campaign

Wilmington, United States, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Joe Biden will deliver an address to the nation Friday evening as he takes the lead in voting in key states needed to win the US presidential election, a campaign official said.

Biden -- who has stopped short of claiming victory but has been called "president-elect" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- will speak later in the day from his home city of Wilmington, Delaware, the official said on condition of anonymity.

