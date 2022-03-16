UrduPoint.com

Biden To Announce $800 Mn In New Security Aid To Ukraine: US Official

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Biden to announce $800 mn in new security aid to Ukraine: US official

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will announce $800 million in new security assistance to Ukraine Wednesday, a White House official said, with the announcement set to come soon after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the US Congress.

The announcement, expected to come at 11.45 am (1545 GMT), brings "the total (aid) announced in the last week alone to $1 billion," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity late Tuesday, said.

Zelensky is set to renew his appeals for more aid in his virtual address to Congress early Wednesday, as some US lawmakers press the White House to take a tougher line over Russia's invasion.

Biden had already authorized $200 million in additional military equipment to Ukraine on Saturday. That came on top of $350 million authorized by Washington, also for military equipment, on February 26 -- at the time, the largest such package in US history.

The White House official did not give details on what would be included in the $800 million of security assistance to be announced Wednesday.

But in the past year the US has provided over 600 Stinger missiles and approximately 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems to Ukraine, along with an assortment of radar systems, helicopters, grenade launchers, guns and ammunition, and other equipment, the official said.

"The US remains by far the largest single donor of security assistance to Ukraine," the official said.

Biden has ruled out the no-fly zone, warning that it would trigger a catastrophic war with nuclear-armed Russia.

There is a growing clamor on both sides of Congress, however, for a more assertive US posture.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington White House February Congress Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2022

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th March 2022

11 minutes ago
 US says it has no indication that India's missile ..

US says it has no indication that India's missile incident was anything other th ..

9 hours ago
 Qureshi speaks with Belarusian FM; discusses ongoi ..

Qureshi speaks with Belarusian FM; discusses ongoing Russia-Ukraine talks

9 hours ago
 Fact Finding Committee releases report to evaluate ..

Fact Finding Committee releases report to evaluate reasons of suicide cases in T ..

9 hours ago
 Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 department ..

Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 departments of Balochistan: Dr Buledi

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>