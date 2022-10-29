Biden to attend COP27 climate conference in Egypt: White House

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :US President Biden will travel to Egypt next month to attend the UN climate change summit, known as COP27, the White House said Friday.

"On November 11th, President Biden will attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"At COP27, he will build on the significant work the United States has undertaken to advance the global climate fight and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts, and he will highlight the need for the world to act in this decisive decade," it said.

After the COP27 summit, Biden will head to Phnom Penh, Cambodia from Nov. 12 - 13 to participate in the annual US-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit.

"In Cambodia, he will reaffirm the United States' enduring commitment to Southeast Asia and ASEAN centrality, building on the success of the historic U.

S.-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington, DC. He will underscore the importance of U.S.-ASEAN cooperation in ensuring security and prosperity in the region, and the wellbeing of our combined one billion people," said Jean-Pierre.

From Nov. 13 - 16, the president will be in Bali, Indonesia for the G20 Leaders' Summit where he will commend Indonesian President Joko Widodo's leadership of the G20 and highlight the US' commitment to the premier forum for economic cooperation with countries representing more than 80% of the world's GDP.

"He will work with G20 partners to address key challenges such as climate change, the global impact of Putin's war on Ukraine, including on energy and food security and affordability, and a range of other priorities important to the global economic recovery," said the statement.