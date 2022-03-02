Biden to ban Russian aircraft from US airspace: US media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden will announce a ban on Russian aircraft from using US airspace during his State of the Union speech Tuesday, US media reported.

The sanction, reported by CNN and other media, will add the United States to Canada and a host of European nations closing airspace to Russian airliners and other aircraft in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.