Biden To Call NATO's Eastern Europe Allies On Ukraine Situation: W.House

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:20 AM

Biden to call NATO's Eastern Europe allies on Ukraine situation: W.House

Washington, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will call NATO's Eastern European members on Thursday to discuss his video summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and fears of war in Ukraine, the White House said.

Biden "will convene a call with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine group of our eastern flank NATO Allies to brief them on his call with President Putin, hear their perspectives on the current security situation, and underscore the United States' commitment to transatlantic security," a statement said Wednesday.

NATO Ukraine Russia White House Bucharest Vladimir Putin United States

