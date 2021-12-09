Washington, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will call NATO's Eastern European members on Thursday to discuss his video summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and fears of war in Ukraine, the White House said.

Biden "will convene a call with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine group of our eastern flank NATO Allies to brief them on his call with President Putin, hear their perspectives on the current security situation, and underscore the United States' commitment to transatlantic security," a statement said Wednesday.