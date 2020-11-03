UrduPoint.com
Biden To Campaign In Pennsylvania On Election Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:10 AM

Biden to campaign in Pennsylvania on Election Day

Scranton, United States, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden will campaign on Election Day Tuesday in Pennsylvania, his campaign said, as he makes an 11th-hour pitch to voters in perhaps the pivotal state of the entire 2020 contest.

Biden, leading in the polls against President Donald Trump, will travel to Scranton, the city of his birth, as well as Philadelphia, his team said Monday.

His running mate Kamala Harris heads to Michigan, another state seen as critical to their efforts to win the White House.

