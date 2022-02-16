UrduPoint.com

Biden To Deliver Remarks On Russia-Ukraine Crisis At 2030 GMT: W.House

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Biden to deliver remarks on Russia-Ukraine crisis at 2030 GMT: W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will on Tuesday deliver remarks on tensions over Ukraine, after Russia announced it was pulling back some of the troops deployed on its neighbour's borders.

The White House said Biden would speak at 2030 GMT to "reiterate that the United States remains open to high-level diplomacy in close coordination with our allies."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House United States

Recent Stories

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at G ..

Asmak, Fish Farm sign a strategic partnership at Gulfood 2022

33 minutes ago
 Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state v ..

Turkish president leaves UAE after two-day state visit

34 minutes ago
 Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career ..

Photographer Steve McCurry reflects on his career at Xposure 2022

34 minutes ago
 International Publishers Association to organise s ..

International Publishers Association to organise symposium on impact of Covid pa ..

49 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;I ..

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;Innovation Charter&#039;

1 hour ago
 Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes Tr ..

Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes True COVID-19 Impact Worldwide U ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>