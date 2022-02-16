Biden To Deliver Remarks On Russia-Ukraine Crisis At 2030 GMT: W.House
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 01:30 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will on Tuesday deliver remarks on tensions over Ukraine, after Russia announced it was pulling back some of the troops deployed on its neighbour's borders.
The White House said Biden would speak at 2030 GMT to "reiterate that the United States remains open to high-level diplomacy in close coordination with our allies."