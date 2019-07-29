UrduPoint.com
Biden To Face Clash Over Race In Upcoming Democrat Debate

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 08:50 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Expect bare-knuckle political sparring when 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden battles his Democratic rivals this week, with challengers criticizing him on racial issues and low-polling candidates seeking last-gasp breakouts for their sagging campaigns.

Twenty Democratic White House hopefuls will gather under the klieg lights for their party's second nationally-televised debate, a two-night affair beginning Tuesday in Detroit that is expected to bring more heat than the debut showdown last month.

"I'm not going to be as polite this time," Biden told a fundraiser in Detroit Wednesday, as the two most prominent African American candidates in the race -- senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker -- signaled they will be seize the offensive against the former vice president.

Despite differences over how to go after Republican President Donald Trump, and recognition that issues such as the economy and health care should dominate campaign talk, the escalating conflict over race has emerged as perhaps the prominent issue of the moment ahead of the debate.

Trump himself has fueled the divisions, attacking ethnic minority lawmakers in tweets and campaign appearances that sparked fraught national deliberations about race relations in America.

With Biden the clear leader in Democratic polls -- he has double the support of number two candidate Bernie Sanders -- he is also the Primary target.

He will face open confrontation about his record when he takes the stage Wednesday for his rematch with Harris, which will also feature Booker.

Both have pointed to controversial positions in Biden's past, including his work with segregationists in the US Senate and his opposition to federally mandated busing to desegregate schools.

"If they want to argue about the past, I can do that," Biden said at the fundraiser. "I got a past I'm proud of. They got a past that's not quite so good." Several candidates have prepared for the two-night clash by wooing black voters, a crucial Democratic demographic.

Harris, an ex-prosecutor who has been criticized for opposing some criminal justice reforms while attorney general of California, rolled out a $60 billion plan for black higher education.

Biden unveiled a criminal justice proposal, and Pete Buttigieg, an Indiana mayor in the second tier of candidates, recently presented a plan for what he calls "investment in the empowerment of black America."Biden, 76, has acknowledged he was ill-prepared to counter the brickbats against him in the opening debate.

Polls show many black voters are unmoved by the fracas with Biden, who enjoys good will from African Americans over his eight-year stint as Barack Obama's loyal deputy.

