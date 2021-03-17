UrduPoint.com
Biden To Hold First Press Conference Of Presidency March 25: W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will hold on March 25 his first formal press conference since taking office, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Biden, who was sworn in on January 20, has broken with precedent by waiting so long to hold a full question and answer session with journalists. The White House says that he has frequently answered questions in informal settings instead.

