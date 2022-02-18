UrduPoint.com

Biden To Hold Video Talks With Western Leaders On Ukraine: European Sources

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Biden to hold video talks with Western leaders on Ukraine: European sources

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will hold talks with Western allies on Friday to discuss Ukraine as fears swirl Russia could be seeking to create a pretext to invade, European sources confirmed.

Sources said the talks would include the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania the European Union and NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Canada France European Union Germany Italy Poland Romania

Recent Stories

U18 Inter-academy football tournament begins

U18 Inter-academy football tournament begins

2 minutes ago
 Thailand keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan

Thailand keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Three hurt in ferry fire off Greece

Three hurt in ferry fire off Greece

2 minutes ago
 Lewis Hamilton hungry for F1 return after title he ..

Lewis Hamilton hungry for F1 return after title heartbreak

2 minutes ago
 FO summons Indian Charge d'Affaires with demand of ..

FO summons Indian Charge d'Affaires with demand of justice for Samjhauta Express ..

9 minutes ago
 Senate body dissatisfied over POA's letter written ..

Senate body dissatisfied over POA's letter written to IOC

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>