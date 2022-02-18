Biden To Hold Video Talks With Western Leaders On Ukraine: European Sources
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will hold talks with Western allies on Friday to discuss Ukraine as fears swirl Russia could be seeking to create a pretext to invade, European sources confirmed.
Sources said the talks would include the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania the European Union and NATO.