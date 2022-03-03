Biden to hold virtual summit with Japan, Australia, India leaders: Delhi

New Delhi, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual summit Thursday with the leaders from other members of the Quad grouping Japan, Australia and India, New Delhi said.

The statement from India's foreign ministry made no mention of the Ukraine crisis, saying that Biden, Fumio Kishida, Scott Morrison and Narendra Modi would "exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific".