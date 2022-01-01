Biden to hold weekend call with Ukraine leader after Putin talks

Washington, , 2021 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymr Zelensky will speak by phone on Sunday, both sides confirmed, after the US leader warned Russia's Vladimir Putin of a tough response to any invasion of the eastern European country.

During the call, Biden will "reaffirm US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, discuss Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders, and review preparations for upcoming diplomatic engagements to help de-escalate the situation in the region," a White House official said Friday.

Zelensky tweeted: "Look forward to talking again with @POTUS this Sunday to coordinate our steps for the sake of peace in Ukraine and security in Europe."