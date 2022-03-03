UrduPoint.com

Biden To Host Colombia's President At White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Biden to host Colombia's president at White House

Washington, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden will host Colombia's President Ivan Duque this month, the White House said Wednesday, making it the first visit by a South American leader since the Democrat took office.

The meeting on March 10 "provides an opportunity for the presidents to celebrate 200 years of positive diplomatic relations and consult on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest, including Russia's unprovoked and unjustified military invasion of Ukraine, and the promotion of democracy, security, and prosperity in the hemisphere," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

They will "reaffirm the bilateral relationship and discuss Covid-19 response and future pandemic preparedness, economic recovery, and regional responses to migration," she said.

Biden met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the White House in November last year for a North American free trade summit with Canada.

He has not traveled to Latin America since taking office in January 2021.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Canada Democracy White House Visit Colombia January March November

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

2 hours ago
 Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic ..

Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic disorders: Dr Yasmin

3 hours ago
 Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

3 hours ago
 ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcot ..

ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcotics to students

3 hours ago
 Three die, 24 injured in Quetta blast

Three die, 24 injured in Quetta blast

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>