Washington, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden will host Colombia's President Ivan Duque this month, the White House said Wednesday, making it the first visit by a South American leader since the Democrat took office.

The meeting on March 10 "provides an opportunity for the presidents to celebrate 200 years of positive diplomatic relations and consult on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest, including Russia's unprovoked and unjustified military invasion of Ukraine, and the promotion of democracy, security, and prosperity in the hemisphere," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

They will "reaffirm the bilateral relationship and discuss Covid-19 response and future pandemic preparedness, economic recovery, and regional responses to migration," she said.

Biden met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the White House in November last year for a North American free trade summit with Canada.

He has not traveled to Latin America since taking office in January 2021.