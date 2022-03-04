UrduPoint.com

Biden To Host Finland's President At White House

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Biden to host Finland's president at White House

Washington, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden will host Finland's president, Sauli Niinisto, at the White House on Friday to discuss defense issues against a backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, officials said Thursday.

They will "continue their conversations about enforcing our strong bilateral relations," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

They are set to "discuss the US-Finnish defense relationship, which is very strong and in fact complements Finland's close partnership with NATO," she said.

Finland is not a member of NATO, but has close ties to the Western alliance, and the Russian war against Ukraine has reignited debate about whether the relationship should be deepened.

On Thursday, Niinisto called for "a cool head." "In the midst of an acute crisis it is particularly important to keep a cool head and carefully assess the impact on our security," Niinisto said.

Petitions in favor of a Finnish referendum on NATO membership have amassed tens of thousands of signatures in the last week, meaning the issue will be debated by lawmakers in parliament.

Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia, remained neutral during the Cold War in exchange for assurances from Moscow that Soviet troops would not invade.

The Nordic country of 5.5 million people has since joined the European Union and enjoys a close partnership with NATO, sharing intelligence and resources.

Related Topics

NATO Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament White House European Union Alliance Finland Border From Million

Recent Stories

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

35 minutes ago
 One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: U ..

One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: UNHCR

35 minutes ago
 Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day runn ..

Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day running

35 minutes ago
 School watchman suspended on torturing minor girl

School watchman suspended on torturing minor girl

35 minutes ago
 Govt departments ensure implementation of 03% empl ..

Govt departments ensure implementation of 03% employment quota for disabled pers ..

35 minutes ago
 No progress possible without merit, transparency: ..

No progress possible without merit, transparency: Governor Punjab

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>