UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Host Jordan's King At White House On July 19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Biden to host Jordan's king at White House on July 19

WASHINGTON,8 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) -:US President Joe Biden will welcome King Abdullah II of Jordan to the White House on July 19, the White House said Thursday.

"His Majesty's visit will highlight the enduring and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan, a key security partner and ally of the United States," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

During the meeting, the leaders will also discuss challenges facing the middle East.

"President Biden looks forward to working with His Majesty to strengthen bilateral cooperation on multiple political, security, and economic issues, including the promotion of economic opportunities that will be vital for a bright future in Jordan," said Psaki.

Related Topics

White House Visit United States Middle East July

Recent Stories

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

27 minutes ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

39 minutes ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

41 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

56 minutes ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

56 minutes ago

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.