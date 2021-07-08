WASHINGTON,8 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) -:US President Joe Biden will welcome King Abdullah II of Jordan to the White House on July 19, the White House said Thursday.

"His Majesty's visit will highlight the enduring and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan, a key security partner and ally of the United States," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

During the meeting, the leaders will also discuss challenges facing the middle East.

"President Biden looks forward to working with His Majesty to strengthen bilateral cooperation on multiple political, security, and economic issues, including the promotion of economic opportunities that will be vital for a bright future in Jordan," said Psaki.