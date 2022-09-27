Biden to host Macron for state visit at White House Dec 1

Washington, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden will host French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1 for the first full-scale state visit of his administration, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

The visit will "underscore the deep and enduring relationship between the United States and France, our oldest ally," Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House.

State visits, which feature more pomp and ceremony than the frequent bilateral meetings hosted by US presidents for foreign leaders, have not taken place so far during Biden's presidency, which Jean-Pierre attributed to Covid pandemic restrictions.

Asked why France had been chosen for the honor ahead of other US allies, Jean-Pierre said "we deeply value our relationship with France."The link between the two countries is "founded on shared democratic values, economic ties, and defense and security cooperation," she said.

Relations between Paris and Washington hit a major crisis last year when Australia abruptly announced it was ditching a contract to buy conventional French submarines in favor of a US nuclear-powered submarine deal.