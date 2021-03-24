Biden to join EU video summit: Michel

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will join EU leaders by video link during their virtual summit on Thursday, European Council president Charles Michel said.

"I have invited the President of the US to join our meeting for him to share his views on our future cooperation," Michel tweeted.

"Time to rebuild our transatlantic alliance."An EU spokesman said Biden's intervention was planned for 8:45pm (1945 GMT).