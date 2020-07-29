Biden to make vice presidential pick next week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said Tuesday that he will pick his running mate next week for the November election against President Donald Trump.

"I'm going to have a choice in the first week in August," Biden told reporters. "And I promise, I'll let you know when I do."Biden, who has pledged to put a woman on the Democratic ticket, was asked whether he would be able to meet face-to-face with his vice presidential pick because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We'll see," the 77-year-old former vice president said.