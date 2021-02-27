UrduPoint.com
Biden To Meet Mexican Leader In Second 'virtual' Summit: W. House

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 08:10 AM

Biden to meet Mexican leader in second 'virtual' summit: W. House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will attend his second "virtual" summit with a foreign leader early next week when he meets his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"On Monday, March 1, President Joe Biden will meet with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Friday.

She added that the "virtual event" would touch on cooperation on migration, joint development efforts in Southern Mexico and Central America, Covid-19 recovery and economic cooperation.

